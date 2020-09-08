VIDEO: Storm May Bring Winds Gusts of 70-75 MPH to Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — According to an update from the U.S. National Weather Service Riverton Office, Sweetwater County can brace for wind gusts of up to 70 to 75 mph.

For Rock Springs the high will only be around 37 degrees Tuesday, September 8. Many residents have already noticed a quick drop in the temperature this evening. Around 8:30 pm, the temperature already dropped to 45 degrees and was continuing to drop.

Even though the Sweetwater County area shouldn’t receive more than 1 to 2 inches of snow, windy conditions will accompany the snow. East of Rock Springs wind gusts could be as high as 70-75 mph on Tuesday.

Those traveling on Interstate 80 will want to pay close attention the road conditions. Rawlins is expected to see 6-8 inches of snow, however snow accumulations will change based on elevations. Along Wamsutter, blowing snow could make travel difficult.

The storm is expected to start rolling into the Sweetwater County areas around 11 pm tonight, September 7, with rain showers turning into snow.

Road condition information is available from WYDOT.

The NWS provided the following updates via Youtube: