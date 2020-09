According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a super load is making its way out of the state.

In the most recent update, the super load has exited Interstate 80 and is headed to the Colorado state line via WYO 789 toward Baggs.

If using this route, be prepared to slow down and expect potential delays. Traffic may be congested as the interstate gets back to a normal traffic configuration. Please use caution and stay alert.

Advertisement - Story continues below...