SOUTH DAKOTA — A woman was violently attacked in a video captured by an onlooker at Custer State Park on Wednesday.

The woman was traveling with a group of motorcyclists. Upon seeing a herd of bison, the woman approached the herd, sparking a ferocious attack by one bison. As the bison swung her around, her pants were ripped off, saving her life and avoiding serious injury.

You can view the video of the attack below. (Warning: explicit language is used.)