Vienna Lilian Tremelling (July 24, 1934 – September 6, 2025)

Vienna Lilian Tremelling, 91, resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at her home in Rock Springs. A lifelong resident of Wyoming, Vienna’s vibrant presence and compassionate spirit left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Born on July 24, 1934, in Superior, Wyoming, Vienna was the daughter of the late Rudolph Maki and Mary Manner, whom were both of Finish Decent.

In the summer of 1953, Vienna married the love of her life, Gerald D. Tremelling, in Rock Springs. Together, they embarked on a journey filled with love and devotion until Gerald’s passing on June 2, 2020.

Vienna’s life was marked by dedication and service; she worked ten memorable years with the Wyoming Department of Transportation before lending her skills to Sweetwater County School District #1, where she remained until her retirement in June of 1997 as an Administrative Secretary. Her commitment to her community and the organizations she cherished was unwavering. Vienna was an active member of the Red Hats women’s organization and found joy in cooking, gardening, camping, and storytelling. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vienna’s faith was an integral part of her life. She was a devoted member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she worshiped and studied the Bible diligently. Her unwavering belief was a testament to her strength and grace.

Vienna’s legacy is carried on by her family, including her sons, Douglas Tremelling and wife Helen, and Glenn Tremelling and wife Sandy, both of Rock Springs; her treasured grandchildren, Glenn Tremelling II and partner Courtney, and Ashley Cordova and husband J.R.; and her adored great-grandchildren, along with several step-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents, her son David Tremelling, three sisters, Sylvia, Lina, Tynne; and her brother Arnie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following the service, Vienna will be laid to rest beside her beloved Gerald at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family requests donations in Vienna’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Vienna Lilian Tremelling will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know her, yet her spirit will live on through the many lives she touched.