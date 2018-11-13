Vietnam Veteran Talks About the American Legion and His Military Service

ROCK SPRINGS–The American Legion does a lot of good for veterans and their families, and Archie Hay Post 24 member and Vietnam Veteran Bill Stapleton wants to encourage all eligible persons to join the Legion.



“The Legion Helps so Many People”

Stapleton has lived in Rock Springs since 1992, but he didn’t join the Archie Hay Post until about 5 years ago. However, he was an American Legion member in Ohio ever since he finished drill school in 1972.

“My dad was paying my dues every year and I didn’t even worry about it. Well, he got a lifetime membership in the Legion, so he stopped paying the dues and he stopped paying my dues and I didn’t know.

“When I got here, I just went ahead with my life. Then one day I thought, I’m going to go over there and join the Legion. Anybody who is eligible to be in the Legion ought to be in the Legion. The Legion help so many people,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton truly believes any person who is eligible to be a member of the American Legion should be a member.

“The way they help people is under the table where nobody really knows they do it. And the way they do it is because of my dues, and somebody else’s dues. So anybody out there who can be a legionnaire should be one just because of that.

“We need their money to help people. That’s what I like about the Legion, we help so many people,” Stapleton said.



Putting Kitchen Plans into Action

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 has had plans for a kitchen inside the Legion for over 10 years, but nothing came of those plans until this year when Stapleton pushed them into action.

“They’d been working on that thing for about 10 years and nothing was done. I said, ‘you know what, if we just keep sitting here talking about it, we’ll be here another 10 years from now still talking about it,” Stapleton said.

The following Monday morning, Stapleton and fellow Legionnaire Doug Uhrig, showed up at 9 am to start work.

The building crew, which consists of three people, started working on the kitchen in March 2018.

“Once we get the hood put in, we’ll be ready to open it up,” Stapleton said.

There is a kitchen in the old Legion building, but they have been wanting one in the current building to make cooking for parties, events, and gatherings more convenient. Once the new kitchen is finished, the Legion will be able to rent the old kitchen out.

With the Legion being such an important part of Stapleton’s life, as well as many veterans, he is excited and happy to put his time and effort into it.

“The Legion is a camaraderie that you don’t get any place else. We’ve all been in the service, we all know what it’s like,” he said.



Joining the Military: “You’ll Never Be Able to Handle the Uniforms”

“I wanted to serve my country,” Stapleton simply says when asked why he decided to join the military.

While he was in high school, he went to Pittsburgh to take a test for the Navy.

“I had been snow skiing the day before and I had a rash on my arm from the sweater. When they saw the rash, they said, ‘You’ll never be able to handle the uniforms.’ So they put me 4-F or something like that for the draft,” Stapleton said.

4-F is a classification given to a military registrant that indicates he or she is not acceptable for Armed Forces services due to medical, dental, or other reasons.

“Basically, the only way they could draft me was if it was all-out war,” Stapleton said.

After all of Stapleton’s friends went into the Navy, he decided to volunteer for the draft because he wanted to fight for his country. He traveled to Fort Hayes in Columbus, Ohio, to take the test and physical for the Army.

After clearing the physical, a couple of doctors went through his records and asked him about his deferment from the Navy. Stapleton explained he had a rash from skiing, and they told him, “Well, you’ll never be able to handle the uniforms.”

“Some old doctor came by and looked at the paperwork, and he said, ‘what are you guys doing? You got 60 guys out there that don’t want to go, but they got drafted. This guy volunteered for the draft and you don’t want to take him? What can I do, give him a medical?’ So they passed me. That was for the Army,” Stapleton said.



Enlisting in the Marines

When Stapleton got back home, he got a phone call from a Marine recruiter who said he had Stapelton’s paperwork.

“He asked, ‘You ever think about going into the Marine Corps?’ I said, ‘yes I have. Where are you at?’ He was about 20 miles away, so I said ‘hold the phone, I’ll be right there.’ So I went down to Steubenville, Ohio, and when I walked in he was just putting the phone down. He said ‘I held the phone for you.’ I’ll never forget that.”

At this time, the Navy and Marine Corps had a recruiter in the same office. Stapleton said he wanted to enlist in the Marine Corps for four years. The recruiter told him he should enlist for two years, and then if he liked it he could re-enlist.

“I said, ‘if you don’t want to take me for four years, that man right there will take me,’ and I pointed at the Navy recruiter,” Stapleton said. “So he signed me up for four years, and I put four years into the Marine Corps.”

Though initially Stapleton did not think he would end up in the Marines, he believes it was for the best and was the perfect fit for him.

“The Marine Corps is a really good organization,” he said. “It’s top notch.”



Serving in Vietnam

Stapleton went into the Marines in April of 1968 and was deployed to Vietnam on the first day of 1969.

“I spent New Years Eve in the air,” he said.

As for his time spent in Vietnam, Stapleton said, “there was good times and there was bad times.”

“Bad times when my buddies got hit, and a couple of them got killed. That was bad times. The night I got hit, 50 percent of our outfit got wounded that night. Three of them got killed.

“They told me my best friend over there got killed, but I found out later he just got shrapnel in his butt. I went to see him in New York after I got out, and he was just as crazy as he ever was.”

As for his own injury, Stapleton said, “Somebody said shut up, I thought they said stand up, so I got hit.”

Stapleton arrived back in the United States on December 16, 1969. He went to drill and started school in 1971 and finished in April of 1972.