Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at American Legion Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — Local Vietnam War Veterans and their families will be honored during a ceremony at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 this Wednesday evening.

The celebration is part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day in which March 29 was designated by law in The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.

The national ceremony marks 50 years since United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed southeast Asia.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The local celebration will take place from 5 – 8 p.m. at the American Legion on Broadway Street where veterans and their families will be honored for their service.

The gathering will also be observing the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom which officially began on March 29, 2003.

For more information about the event, please contact Tim Hemphill at 307-371-9809. Visit vietnamwar50th.com for more information about the national ceremony.