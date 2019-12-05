View a FREE Live Nativity Scene at Emmanuel Baptist Church

Emmanuel Baptist Church invites you to attend a classic Christmas-time event.

Come see the story of Christmas unfold in a live dramatized narration of Luke 1:1-20, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

WHEN Dec. 20th & 21st 5:30, 6PM , 6:30, 7PM WHERE Emmanuel Baptist Church 3309 Sweetwater Dr.

We want to encourage our guests to come up close to the stable and imagine what it might have been like on the joy filled night when Joseph and his betrothed wife Mary birthed a baby boy named Jesus, who would become the Savior and Lord of the world!

Performances will be every 30 minutes with refreshments being served after each performance.

This Event is FREE to the Community.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.