Village Inn Closes Permanently in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Village Inn in Rock Springs is officially closed for good as of October 25.

Community members first started talking about the restaurant closing on Tuesday, October 24. SweetwaterNOW reached out to the restaurant on Tuesday, as well as Village Inn’s parent company, BBQ Holdings, but received no answer and has not heard back as of publishing time.

A “closed” sign can now be seen on the doors of the restaurant.

This closure coincides with the last remaining Village Inn in Casper also closing during this same time frame, as reported by Oil City News. Both restaurants are listed as “permanently closed” on Google, and on the Village Inn Corporate site.

According to CBS News Colorado, in 2020, Village Inn’s then parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC., filed for bankruptcy and 33 Village Inn locations closed at that time.