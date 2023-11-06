Village Inn Passed Health Inspections Before Closure

ROCK SPRINGS – Health code violations were not a problem for longtime breakfast spot and pie purveyor Village Inn.

The restaurant recently closed down and residents can take comfort in the fact that health violations were never a problem at Village Inn.

“They were one of the better ones,” Sara Geffre, the environmental health supervisor for the Sweetwater County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division said.

In the past two years, the restaurant did not receive warnings or violations from the Geffre’s office. She said the code reviews are performed every six months.

Geffre shows up for an inspection unannounced and ensures the handwashing station has adequate soap, paper towels and hot water, the refrigeration and hot-held items are at the appropriate temperatures, the dishwashers are operational, among other items. Geffre said the inspections take her about half an hour to complete.