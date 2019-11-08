Vincent E. Kennis (July 21, 1942 – November 5, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Vincent E. Kennis, 77, of Rock Springs passed away November 5, 2019 at Rocky Mountain Care Center in West Valley, Utah.

He was born July 21, 1942 in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Alfonse and Victoria Walag Kennis. He served in the US Army.

Vincent married Trudy Burgermeister on June 18, 1965 in Munic, Germany.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Vincent enjoyed camping, traveling watching sports and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Trudy Kennis of Rock Springs; sons Steve and Marc Kennis both of Rock Springs; daughter Chris Kennis of Arkansas and 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and 2 sisters.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.