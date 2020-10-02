Vincent Jereb (February 25, 1948 – September 30, 2020)

Vincent “Vince” John Jereb, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sage View Care Center. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born February 25, 1948; the son of Vincent Valentine Jereb and Maxine Menapace.

Vince attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1966 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He was self-employed as a concrete worker for over 25 years. He also worked at Jim Bridger Coal as it was being built, and Western Pertroleum.

His interests included fishing, postage stamp collecting, coin collecting and going to Riverton to gamble. He was an avid reader and loved attending blues concerts.

Survivors include his mother, Maxine Jereb of Rock Springs; two brothers, David Jereb and wife Denise of Clovis, California; Dennis Jereb and wife Shelley of Rock Springs; one sister, Diana Franks and husband David of Casper, Wyoming; one aunt, two uncles, several cousins, three nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces, and three great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents and his father.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Vince’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Veterans Park, 101 North Side Belt Loop, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

