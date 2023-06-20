Vintage Airstream RV Parade, Community Open House Set for Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Get ready to step back in time and witness the charm and allure of vintage Airstream RVs at the highly anticipated Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House.

This event will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along the South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. It’s the kickoff event for the 66th Annual Airstream International Club Rally which will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex from June 24-30. The Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House promises to be a delightful day filled with nostalgia, entertainment, and community spirit. A caravan of meticulously restored and beautifully preserved vintage RVs will grace the streets, capturing the attention of onlookers and taking them on a journey to yesteryears.

The Vintage Airstream Club is expecting over 60 units to participate in the open house and parade. Highlights of the event include a vintage Airstream RV display, live music, food trucks, and community open house.

At the completion of the Downtown event the Vintage Airstream RV Parade will travel from South Main Street, through the M Street Underpass and onto Elk Street to head to the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Rock Springs Police Department will lead the caravan and the public is invited to line the streets to watch the procession.

“We are thrilled to invite the public to join us for the Downtown Rock Springs Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House,” said Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager. “This event is a celebration of our rich history, vibrant community, and the timeless appeal of vintage Airstream RVs. We look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.”

The Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House is open to the public and free to attend. All are welcome to participate and celebrate the spirit of nostalgia in the heart of Rock Springs. This event is a wonderful collaboration between Rock Springs, Downtown Rock Springs, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater Events Complex.

For more information and updates on Downtown Day and the Airstream Club International Rally, please visit DowntownRS.com or SweetwaterEvents.com.