Vintage Revolver in Canada Has Wyoming Connection

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A handgun in British Columbia with a link to Wyoming history is being researched through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The pistol is a Colt Single Action Army with a blued finish and a 7½” barrel in .41 Long Colt caliber, manufactured in 1892. Introduced in 1877 for the Colt Model 1877, Colt’s first double-action cartridge revolver, the cartridge became available for the Single Action Army in 1885. Never particularly popular, the .41 Long Colt’s basic factory load was a 200-grain lead bullet with a muzzle velocity of 730 feet per second. Of special interest is an inscription scratched into the interior of the pistol’s grip: HAT CREEK WYO.

Gold was discovered in the Black Hills in 1874. The next year, in what is now Niobrara County, Wyoming, the Army established a small fort on what was mistakenly identified as Hat Creek, (actually Sage Creek), about 50 miles north of Fort Laramie. The name stuck, however, and Fort Hat Creek passed into private ownership in 1876, becoming the Hat Creek Station, an important stop along the Cheyenne to Deadwood stage and wagon route. Officially titled the Cheyenne and Black Hills Stage & Express Line, it was more commonly known as “The Deadwood Stage.” During its years of operation, from 1876 to 1887, thousands of passengers and many tons of freight passed over the line, as did much of the estimated 50 million ounces of gold that came out of the Black Hills.

The Deadwood Stage ran through rough and isolated country, and road agents and hostile Native Americans were a constant danger. At the Hat Creek station, the road split, with one route running due north through Robber’s Roost, following the general track of present day US Highway 85 to Deadwood. The other route – there were actually several – proceeded east, then north to the Black Hills and Deadwood.

While the Deadwood Stage operation officially ceased in 1887, the road continued to be used and there was a post office at the Hat Creek station for many years. The old station still stands today.

Old Hat Creek Stage Station Hat Creek Stage Station and Marker

Museum researchers hope there will be more information come to light about the Colt’s Wyoming connection.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.