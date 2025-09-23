Virginia A. Samietz (November 10, 1930 – September 16, 2025)

Virginia A. Samietz, 94, Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2025.

Virginia Adele Samietz was born on November 10, 1930 in Cody, to Fredrick Lloyd McJunkin and Erna Mae Horner. She moved to Superior with her family when she was six years old and she grew up in Superior, attending schools there, graduating from Superior High School in 1948.

On June 25, 1949, Virginia Adele McJunkin and Carl Samietz were united in marriage in Green River, celebrating more than 71 years together, until Carl’s passing in 2021. They began their family life together in Superior, raising their five children, and moving to Rock Springs in 1967. Virginia and Carl spent their entire life in Wyoming, enjoying time with family and friends, especially grandchildren, relaxing at their cabin they built north of Pinedale.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Virginia was a devoted mother and homemaker. After her children were raised, Virginia worked at the Union Mercantile and then worked at North Side Bank in Rock Springs, until her retirement in 1993. Following both of their retirements in 1993, Carl and Virginia moved to Lander, and in 2004, acquired the family ranch in Lander. They spent many happy days enjoying their large extended family and friends, celebrating many family reunions, including the annual family pig roasts.

Survivors include one son, Michael Samietz; three daughters, Becky Stalder, Janine (Joe) Cisneros, and Liz (John) Jelouchan; grandchildren, Frank Kaumo, Kara (Tracy ) Sessions, Jennifer (Jon) Mecham, Jason (Mary) Cisneros, Carl ‘Lee’ Cisneros, Stephanie (Tommy) Hicks, Jeremy Samietz, David Samietz, and Karlie Jelouchan; great grandchildren; Joseph Hicks, James Hicks, Jaren Chirrick, Henry Cisneros, Ben Cisneros, Maddox Kaumo, Jackson Sessions, Haley Meyer, Hannah Meyer; one sister, Mary (Paul) Voss; and many cousins and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R Samietz; her parents, Fredrick L. and Erna M. McJunkin; one son, Carl ‘Andy’ Samietz; brothers, James McJunkin, Phillip McJunkin, Jacob McJunkin, George McJunkin, David McJunkin, Fred McJunkin and Alta and Lloyd Jr.; her siblings, who died in infancy; and son in law, Richard Stalder and extended family.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs Wyoming .

Her passing marks the close of a remarkable life that spanned nearly a century-a life defined by family and her many friends.

Those wishing to honor Virginia’s memory, may consider making a donation in her name to Kari’s Access Awards Foundation – Sweetwater County, PO Box 1089, Rock Springs, WY 82902.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com