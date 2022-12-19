Virginia Bostock Messerly (October 4, 1940 – December 15, 2022)

Virginia Bostock Messerly, 82, gained her heavenly wings on December 15, 2022 at 4:44 p.m.

Born October 4, 1940, in Hyrum Utah, Virginia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Virginia married Melvin Dean Hobbs March 5, 1989, in Elko Nevada and had one son, Tony Dean Hobbs. Melvin (Dean) Hobbs passed away in 1960 and Virginia later married R.E. (Moose) Messerly. The couple had two more children, Teresa and Thomas. The couple was sealed in the Logan LDS Temple for all eternity on July 23, 2004.

Ginny loved the sunshine, working in her yard, golfing, cooking on holidays, country music, camping and spending time with her family and friends. She worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 food service for 26 years. She loved her job and the students as much as they loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Moose Messerly; father William Bostock, and mother Alice Ann Hulse; brothers Bernard, Lavon, George, Thomas, Donald, Gordon, Paul, and sisters, Fern, Maureen, Midge, Juanita; and son-in-law George Lytle.

She is survived by her children Tony Dean Messerly and wife Carol, Teresa Messerly- Lytle and companion David Murphy, Thomas Messerly and fiancée Jamie Bernal; grandchildren Tara Durga and husband Aaron, Haley Messerly, Mike Kofford, Jason Kofford, Greg Kofford, John Moore, Kayla Sims, Joe Sims and bonus granddaughter Jesse Weert; brother Ron Bostock and wife Kathy, and sister Ruth Ann Olson.

A viewing will take place 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, December 22, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River, with a luncheon following at the church.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery next spring.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.