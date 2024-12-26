Virginia Deniese Pendergraft (October 29, 1936 – December 11, 2024)

Virginia Deniese Pendergraft passed away at the age of 88 of natural causes at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River.

Virginia’s life was a rich tapestry woven with resilience, ambition, and deep ties to family. Born on October 29, 1936, in Helena, Montana, to Rosella Crotty Erickson, Virginia did not experience a traditional childhood. She and her mother moved with the fruit harvests, following the seasonal work from Montana to Oregon. Her early life was one marked by hardship and the need to adapt, traits that would define her in the years to come.

At 17, Virginia married Walter G. Grant in Coos Bay, Oregon, truncating her education yet persevering to complete her GED by the age of 28. Despite the demands of raising three young children—Sherrie, Arlea, and Clay, who “walked on water” in their mother’s eyes—Virginia still found time to pursue her dream of writing. She submitted stories to “Reader’s Digest,” receiving encouragement from the magazine, but her aspirations were often put on hold as she navigated the challenges of motherhood.

In 1961, seeking a fresh start and to be closer to family, Virginia and her family moved to Wyoming, settling in Thermopolis. At the age of 36, she pursued a new career path by attending beauty school to become a hairdresser. She wasted no time, purchasing her own salon, “Modern Beauty Shop” even before completing her training, a testament to her ambition and foresight. Over the years, she continued to expand her expertise, adding esthetics and other services to her repertoire, building a successful career in the beauty industry.

When Virginia was 38, her and her husband had the extraordinary opportunity to live in Tripoli, Libya, for three years. The experience of living abroad opened her eyes to new cultures and perspectives, and upon returning to Thermopolis, her business thrived. At the age of 47, Virginia divorced, but her resilience never wavered. She remarried at 48 to Curtis A. Pendergraft, and the couple moved to Tyler, Texas, and later to New Orleans to support her husband in completing his doctorate. During this time, Virginia worked in high-profile salons, further cementing her reputation as a skilled and sought-after professional.

Eventually, the couple settled back in Thermopolis, where Virginia resumed her role as a salon owner of, “Appearances Unlimited,” focusing on offering esthetics of skin care long before it became commonplace in hair salons. She continued to serve her community with dedication, working until the age of 77, when declining health led her to retire. Her impact on the people of Thermopolis, both in terms of style and spirit, was undeniable. If not for her health, those who knew her are certain she would have continued her work well beyond that age.

Virginia’s life was also marked by a deep curiosity about her roots. An avid ancestry researcher, she was shaped by the experience of being raised by a single mother in the 1930s, an experience that instilled in her a drive to succeed. Her journey was not just about professional success but also about grounding her family in Irish culture, folklore, and values of hard work, tenacity, and connection. Her humor, generosity, and deep sense of family pride were key elements of her character.

Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, both husbands, and a grandson. She is survived by her children and their spouses, daughter Sherrie (Ron) Arguello, her daughter Arlea (Don) McCumber and son Clay (Cindy) Grant, as well as 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, who carry forward the legacy of love, humor, and resilience she instilled in them.

Her story is one of perseverance, love for family, and an unwavering belief in the power of connection—whether to her own heritage, the people she served, or the dreams she never fully gave up on.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Mission at Castle Rock for their excellent care of Virginia.

Cremation has taken place, and services are planned for a later date in Thermopolis.