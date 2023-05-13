Virginia “Ginger” Lee Schultz Rounsaville (November 11, 1941 – May 3, 2023)

Virginia “Ginger” Lee Schultz Rounsaville, 81, of Venice, FL, formerly of Columbia, MD, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023. Virginia was born on November 11, 1941, in Snoqualmie Falls, WA and grew up in Green River, WY.

Virginia was a Navy veteran serving as a dental assistant from 1961 to 1963 and later worked as a human resource manager after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in sociology. Virginia was a practicing Zen Buddhist and a Revolutionary War re-enactor. She will be remembered as a feminist, vegetarian, as well as an animal lover, avid reader and lifelong learner.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Doris May Logue and Wilson Bernard Schultz; brother Ronald Schultz; partner Bruce MacKinnon; and her beloved dogs Caesar, Belle, and Princess.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Left to cherish her memory as a loving mother are her son Christopher (Sandra) Rounsaville of San Antonio, TX; daughters Cheryl Rounsaville of Nottingham, England and Bria (Rick) Pintado of Moyock, NC; granddaughters Ada and Maddie Bisignano of Moyock, NC.

Per her wishes, following a private viewing for her children, she will be cremated, and no services are scheduled.

Friends and family are encouraged to remember Virginia’s life in their own way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the animal rescue charity of your choice.