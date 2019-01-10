Virginia Kathleen “Kay” Buston (September 8, 1930 – January 7, 2019)

PINEDALE– Virginia Kathleen “Kay” Buston was the only child born to Edward Oscar Henderson and Coessie Ann “Teddy” Milleson Henderson September 8, 1930 in Olatha, Colorado.

Kay died January 7, 2019 in Pinedale, Wy. Kay’s children and friends were lovingly at her side during her brief illness and death. Kay raised three children in Pinedale, Harvey William, Renee Ann, and Steven Roy.

Kay grew up in LaBarge, WY until the death of her father, then traveling with her mother from Waynesville, Missouri to Waynesville, North Carolina. Kay returned to Big Piney, Wyoming to graduate high school.

In 1957. Kay began her career as an owner/operator of Stockman’s Club Bar/ Restaurant and Hotel. This was a turning point in her life. When she began it was illegal for a woman to tend bar unless her name was on the liquor license.

She describes it as an exciting time, and through the years the business went through many changes, updating and renovating the bar and restaurant and eliminating the hotel and barber shop.

On Wyoming’s 75th anniversary she celebrated the opening of a newly renovated bar. The business became a household choice to come and enjoy a wonderful meal. The business also hosted weddings, funerals, and events for organizations.

Kay was the first woman who sat on the Wyoming Liquor Commission. She was active in her community serving on the Pinedale Chamber of Commerce and the Sublette County election board. Kay served her community with commitment and excellence.

The Cattleman’s Association recognized her for her service to their organization over the years. Gov. Matt Mead recognized Kay for successful business longevity. Kay was honored to be the 2012 Rendezvous Grand Marshall, and in 2014 Kay was awarded The Robert Irvine/Sysco Business Award.

This event hosted a complimentary meal for Pinedale citizens that were served by Sysco and Chef Robert Irvine.

Kay is a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Kay volunteered the kitchen at Stockman’s to demonstrate and teach bread-making skills to the CCD youth, a skill which she used to make bread daily for her customers; Kay served as a volunteer serving communion at the retirement center.

She was a faithful follower and enjoyed participating in serving families who had lost loved ones by hosting their dinner. Kay was described by her Priest as a student of the faith, always asking questions.

Kay started every day for nearly 60 years creating meals and atmosphere that were inviting and tasty, She was fun, and even a little mischievous as has been shared by her friends.

Kay was an employer who demanded the best from everyone around her and she expected no less from herself. Those who have worked for Kay call her their mentor, and friend. Despite what she demanded, she lovingly and generously gave back to all.

Kay served on National Ski Patrol at White Pine Lodge. She loved the outdoors and served on the slopes as well as in town. Kay also was an avid cross-country skier; loving the beautiful Nordic trails in the Windrivers.

After a surgery in 2004 Kay became a regular swimmer at the PAC. She boasted that Pinedale enjoyed the best facility around. It was there that she swam in the early mornings, her goal was to swim 1 hour every day. Or, you might catch her riding her bike to and from work, to church, or up to Elk Heart Park.

Kay took time for family, she would put aside a week every summer for her grandchildren. The adventures and activities they enjoyed together live on through humorous and loving stories about a grandmother they adore.

Kay Buston was proud to be from Pinedale, WY. She served her community and demonstrated kindness, incredible work ethic, and pride. Kay will be missed by her community and her family.

Kay is survived by sons Harvey Pfisterer and family, Steven Pfisterer of Pinedale, daughter Renee Schroeder of Rock Springs and family, and grandchildren: Darin Schroeder and family of Ithaca NY, Todd Schroeder and family of Annapolis MD, Roey Pfisterer and family of Montana, Katy Pfisterer and family of Columbus, Ohio, and Taylor Larr of Columbus, Ohio. Kay has 6 great-grandchildren, which she has been blessed to spend time with.

Kay touched the lives of all who knew her; it is impossible to forget those who have left you with so many memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 am at the Sublette County Library, Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 7 pm, February 15.

The family of Kay Buston respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, or Pinedale Retirement Center, or Hospice.