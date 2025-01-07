Virginia Man Receives Prison Time for Possession, Attempt to Flee

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers investigate a vehicle involved in a pursuit that started in Uinta County June 4. One of the people involved, Alex Hall, was recently sentenced to prison for the incident. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER – A man who led law enforcement on a vehicle chase that ended near the Love’s Travel Stop in Jamestown received prison time for his crimes.

Alex Jeavaunie Hall, of Fredericksburg, Virginia was originally sentenced Nov. 7 after a plea agreement was reached in the case. Hall faced a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the June 4 incident that saw him drive a black BMW at speeds exceeding 140 MPH on the westbound lanes Interstate 80. The chase began in Uinta County, with Hall and a passenger, Imani Nchelle Price, being arrested after the vehicle was forced to leave the interstate at Exit 86 when it drove over a spike strip placed by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers. The vehicle struck a stop sign and eventually stopped when it hit a right-of-way fence. Hall and Price ran to the truck stop, with Hall attempting to coerce a woman to give him a ride before being arrested.

Hall pleaded no contest to felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, theft, and aggravated fleeing or eluding police. He also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor interference with a police officer. Hall received sentences of not less than six years and not more than eight years for the possession and theft charges and received a sentence of not less than three years and not more than five years for the aggravated fleeing charge. For the misdemeanor charge, he was sentenced to 157 days in jail. He was given credit for 157 days served and the time for all counts was ordered to be served concurrently.

Other charges he faced, which included felony conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm by someone convicted of certain felony or misdemeanor offences, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful contact without bodily injury, reckless driving, failure to maintain liability coverage – first offence, and driving without a license, were dismissed.

Hall was also ordered to pay $14,395 in restitution and court fees.