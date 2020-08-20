Virginia Orester (March 30, 1930 – August 15, 2020)

Virginia Orester, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Deer Trail in Rock Springs, Wyoming, she was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Virginia passed away following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 30, 1930, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Shiflar and Anna Sever Orester.

Virginia attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1949 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Donald “Don” Orester in Jackson, Wyoming, in 1975.

Her interests included bowling, traveling and joining her husband while he was trap shooting.

Survivors include her husband Don Orester of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sons, Alan McGarvey and wife Debra, Pat McGarvey and wife Debbie, Bill McGarvey and wife Tanya and Joe McGarvey and his wife Tami all of Rock Springs, Wyoming: two daughters; Cathy Barber and husband Don and Karen McGarvey all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Frank Shiflar and wife Helen of Salt Lake City, Utah; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Dean Scott Orester September 16, 1983, four brothers and three sisters.

Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 10 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com