Virginia Rae “Ginger” Bryson (May 1, 1958 – April 29, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Virginia Rae “Ginger” Bryson, 60, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Clovis, New Mexico, Ginger died following an illness of five years.



She was born on May 1, 1958 in Wray, Colorado, the daughter of Martin Lavon Cecil and Rosalia Marie Browning.



Ginger attended schools in Fort Collins, Colorado and was a Fort Collins High School graduate with the class of 1976. She later attended Parks Business College in Denver, Colorado and earned an Associate’s Degree in Fashion Merchandising.



She married Anthony Bryson in 1983 at Clovis, New Mexico and they later divorced. They had been married thirty-four years.



Ginger established her first Sweet Inspirations Bakery in Clovis, New Mexico. She worked at other bakeries and then when she moved to Green River, Wyoming she opened her second Sweet Inspirations Bakery. For over thirty years she had been in the bakery business.



Her interests included gardening, arranging floral pieces, sewing, singing, and playing guitar. She was an amazing artist! She also enjoyed leading praise and worship. Ginger’s passion was cooking and baking. She blessed so many people with her gifts and talents! She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh!



Survivors include her mother Rosalia Payne and step-father Newel of Tooele, Utah; one son Anthony Bryson of Worland, Wyoming; many special step-children; one brother Charley Cecil and wife Lori of Rock Springs; three sisters Sheri Roach and husband Harold of Farson, Wyoming, Debbie Cecil of Casa Grande, Arizona and Jackie Woodbury and husband Tom of Green River, Wyoming; many grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father Martin Cecil and step-father Raymond Beachley; niece Shiloe, her former husband Anthony Bryson.



Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

