Virginia Romero (August 5, 1937 – November 22, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Virginia Romero, 81, of Rock Springs passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.

She was born August 5, 1937 in Central City, CO, the daughter of Earl Pittam and Nevada Quigley Pittam.

She attended school in Superior and graduated from Superior High School with the class of 1955.

Virginia married Adonis Romero May 20, 1956 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death February 15, 1989. She was a member of the First Congregational Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and crocheting.

Survivors include her sons Ken Romero and wife Dee, Don Romero and wife Kris, and Joe Romero and wife Della all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Misty Foster and husband Dan of Cheyenne, Dawn Lewis and husband Jon of Rock Springs, Justin Romero and wife Marcie of Reno, NV, Craig Romero and wife Holli of Williston, ND, Joe Romero Jr. and wife Amanda, Kevin Romero, Robert Romero and wife Sarah and Matt Ridenour all of Rock Springs; great-grandchildren Madyson Foster, Sierra Martinez and husband Desmend, Alyssa Lewis, Karlee Lewis, Christian Romero, Calob Romero, Lucas Romero, Ethan Romero, Kaydence Romero, Peyton Romero, Levi Romero, Hunter Romero, Hayden Romero, Sage Romero, Griffin Romero, Parker Romero, Gavin Romero and Silas Ridenour; great-great-grandchildren Kodah Martinez and Emma Reynolds; brothers Jerry Pittam and wife Pat of Libertyville, IL, and Bob Pittam and wife Sharon of Bountiful, UT; several nieces and nephews; her faithful companion was her dog Peaches.

She was preceded in death by her husband Adonis Romero, parents Earl and Nevada Pittam, and granddaughter Elaina Romero.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services.

Interment will take place in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rock Springs.

