Virus Found in Dead Rock Springs Doves

GREEN RIVER — Doves found dead in a Rock Springs neighborhood recently tested positive for avian paramyxovirus, a virus the Wyoming Game and Fish expects will only impact local pigeon and dove species.

The WGFD’s Green River Regional Office received reports of large numbers of Eurasian collared doves dying in a Rock Springs neighborhood. Samples sent to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory showed both doves tested positive for avian paramyxovirus. Tests for avian influenza and a more virulent strain of paramyxovirus known as Newcastle’s disease were negative.

“Avian paramyxovirus is a viral disease that can spread rapidly in areas where birds congregate, causing large die-offs in pigeon and dove populations. Birds infected with the disease may exhibit neurological symptoms, diarrhea, weakness, respiratory distress or die acutely,” Liz Wheeler, wildlife disease biologist at Game and Fish Wildlife Health Lab said.

“Effective disease management strategies involve disinfecting bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10 percent bleach solution when visibly affected birds are present and completely removing feeders and baths for at least a month to disperse infected individuals. These precautions are essential for reducing the risk of transmission to unaffected birds.” Wheeler said.

Residents who see three or more dead birds in an area are encouraged to notify the Green River Game and Fish Office by calling 307-875-3223. The WGFD says timely reporting of wildlife deaths is critical to identifying and mitigating the spread of disease.