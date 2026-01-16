Visardi Café Brings European Influence And A Multicultural Menu To Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A new family-owned cafe in Downtown Rock Springs is offering residents a place to slow down, sit and enjoy coffee and food inspired by cultures from around the world.

Visardi Café opened in early December and is owned by Veronica Villegas and her daughter, Denise Villegas. Denise said the cafe was inspired by her mother’s years of travel abroad and her love for European cafe culture.

“She went on a European hiatus for about six to eight years,” Denise said. “She fell in love with the cafe culture, where people sit, talk and just enjoy being there.”

Veronica traveled throughout Europe and North Africa. Denise said her mother returned to Rock Springs last year and noticed the cafe space, which previously housed a bakery, was available. After it remained unrented for several months, she decided to open a business.

Visardi Café features decor selected entirely by Veronica, including real plants and fresh floral arrangements that are replaced weekly. Denise said the goal was to create a welcoming, European-style atmosphere where customers are encouraged to linger.

“It’s not pay-and-go here,” Denise said. “People come in and sit for hours sometimes.”

The cafe’s menu reflects a mix of cultural influences, including Hispanic, Mediterranean, French and Italian flavors. In addition to coffee and tea, Visardi offers crepes, breakfast tortas, sandwiches, veggie wraps and baked goods such as baklava, macarons and chocoflan. Sandwiches are served with a homemade Greek-style pasta salad, and a Mediterranean-style rice dish is also available.

While some menu items draw from Hispanic cuisine, Denise said they intentionally avoided focusing solely on traditional Mexican baked goods to keep the offerings diverse.

The Villegas family has a long history of business ownership in the area. Denise said her mother previously owned several businesses, including a Mexican snack shop, an event studio and a party decoration business. Denise began helping manage one of those businesses as a teenager.

Denise said community response since the cafe opened has been positive.

“It’s been great,” she said. “Everybody’s been super supportive.”

While the owners have discussed the possibility of expanding in the future, Denise said the current focus is on refining operations and the menu. A ribbon-cutting ceremony has not been scheduled.

Visardi Café is located at 535 N. Front St. in downtown Rock Springs and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday.