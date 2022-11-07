Visit The Sweetwater County District Board of Health at Their Updated Clinic Hours

Public Health has new regular clinic hours effective November 7, 2022.

Special walk-in times for COVID 19 Pfizer vaccine 1st, 2nd, or booster dose (ages 12+ only) and/or the flu vaccine (ages 6+ months) will be available month as well.

New “Regular” Clinic Hours

All Friday “regular” clinic visits are by appointment only. There will be no “regular” walk-in clinics on Friday mornings.

Walk-in “regular” clinics visits are still available Monday-Thursday from 9-10 am. (Blood draws, titers, pregnancy tests by afternoon appointment only)

All afternoon clinic visits are by appointment only.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special COVID and Flu WALK-IN Clinics in November only:

