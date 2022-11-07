Visit The Sweetwater County District Board of Health at Their Updated Clinic Hours

Visit The Sweetwater County District Board of Health at Their Updated Clinic Hours

Public Health has new regular clinic hours effective November 7, 2022.

Special walk-in times for COVID 19 Pfizer vaccine 1st, 2nd, or booster dose (ages 12+ only) and/or the flu vaccine (ages 6+ months) will be available month as well.

New “Regular” Clinic Hours

All Friday “regular” clinic visits are by appointment only. There will be no “regular” walk-in clinics on Friday mornings.

  • Walk-in “regular” clinics visits are still available Monday-Thursday from 9-10 am. (Blood draws, titers, pregnancy tests by afternoon appointment only)
  • All afternoon clinic visits are by appointment only.
  • Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special COVID and Flu WALK-IN Clinics in November only:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Public Health is holding special walk-in clinic times for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine 1st, 2nd, or Booster dose (ages 12+ only) and/or the Flu vaccine (ages 6+ months)
  • November 4, 15, 18, 22, and 29 from 1- 4 p.m.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Get Compensation for Your Participation in an Infrastructure Research Study

Get Compensation for Your Participation in an Infrastructure Research Study

Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates

Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

RECRUITING: Firefighters for Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Lunch is on Sweetwater Memorial Hospital this Veterans Day

Lunch is on Sweetwater Memorial Hospital this Veterans Day