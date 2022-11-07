Visit The Sweetwater County District Board of Health at Their Updated Clinic Hours

Public Health has new regular clinic hours effective November 7, 2022.
Special walk-in times for COVID 19 Pfizer vaccine 1st, 2nd, or booster dose (ages 12+ only) and/or the flu vaccine (ages 6+ months) will be available month as well.
New “Regular” Clinic Hours
All Friday “regular” clinic visits are by appointment only. There will be no “regular” walk-in clinics on Friday mornings.
- Walk-in “regular” clinics visits are still available Monday-Thursday from 9-10 am. (Blood draws, titers, pregnancy tests by afternoon appointment only)
- All afternoon clinic visits are by appointment only.
- Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Special COVID and Flu WALK-IN Clinics in November only:
- Public Health is holding special walk-in clinic times for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine 1st, 2nd, or Booster dose (ages 12+ only) and/or the Flu vaccine (ages 6+ months)
- November 4, 15, 18, 22, and 29 from 1- 4 p.m.