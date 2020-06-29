Arizona Artist To Teach Gourd Art Class At CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center will be changing exhibits in late July welcoming Arizona artist Katie Woods. Woods is sharing her gourd art for the first time in Wyoming and is excited to teach her method of painting on this natural “canvas.”

Registration is being taking now for the class which will be held August 8 at 9 am at White Mountain Library.

Woods runs Kate’s Kreations in Arizona where she lives with Jerry, her husband of 52 years. She has worked in a variety of art styles over the years, including drawing, sewing, quilting, doll making, crocheting, toll painting and stained glass.

Winning a blue ribbon at the county fair around age 10 for a charcoal drawing set her on a path that leads to her current work. Twelve years ago she picked up her first gourd and hasn’t tired of them yet.

“Gourds have kept my interest for so long because you can create so many different things with them. Gourds come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from tiny little jewelry gourds that look like a peanut, to huge bushel gourds,” said Woods.

She uses several techniques in her gourd designs from carving and wood burning, to painting with inks and acrylic paint.

The four-hour class will include demonstrations of wood burning and carving along with a step-by-step instruction for painting a gourd. The CFAC is covering most of the normal class fee to encourage community members to participate. All supplies are included and participants will leave with a completed gourd.

“This is a wonderful introduction to gourd art that anyone can enjoy,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Bringing in new artists with art styles we haven’t exhibited before is one of the reasons I love working for the CFAC. Especially at this time, we need art and culture to lift us up.”

The class will practice social distancing and masks are requested especially when distance cannot be maintained during the class. The CFAC and Sweetwater County Library System are following CDC and county health department guidelines to ensure a safe environment.

For more information and to register, visit or call the CFAC or you may email questions to cfac@sweetwaterlibraries.com. The public is invited to see the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday, 10 am-6 pm, Friday, 10 am-5 pm and Saturday noon-4 pm.