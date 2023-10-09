Visiting Author Teaches Lessons in Gratitude, Writing Process to Kids

GREEN RIVER — Children’s book author and song-writer Dennis Mathew spoke to students from Washington and Harrison elementary schools at the Green River High School auditorium Monday morning. Mathew is an elementary school speech pathologist in Oklahoma who started writing children’s books in 2019. He has spent 15 years in education.

Mathew discussed his song-writing and books with the students, telling them about his process to create his works and what inspires him. Mathew told SweetwaterNOW that his main goal for his presentation is to empower the students, and teach them to never underestimate their ideas.

“I hope they feel empowered to take their little ideas, or their ideas they believe to be little, and make it what they can become,” he said.

Mathew got the students engaged with his presentation by having them sing along to songs about community and giving them moves to incorporate with the lyrics. In his song “A Place To Belong” the lyrics, “celebrate togetherness,” he said. The song “What’s Bothering You?” includes lyrics that encourage kids to talk about their feelings and emotions.

During his talk with the kids, Mathew read his newest children’s book “How Grizzly Found Gratitude”, which reminds readers to be grateful. Mathew said he pulls inspiration for his books from his lived experiences. In “How Grizzly Found Gratitude” the grizzly bear gets lost and has to overcome obstacles through gratitude, and ultimately makes a home with his new found family.

Mathew told the students that he once moved from Oklahoma to Boston, and struggled with feelings of loneliness. He said that being grateful for what he did have got him through that tough season of life.

“I want to give my bad days a purpose,” he said.

Teachers and students enjoy Mathew’s presentation. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

Along with the lessons presented in his book, Mathew also educated the students on the process of creating a book, all the way from writing it to printing and shipping it. He explained that the idea starts with the author, but editors, illustrators, publishers and printers are all crucial components to bringing the book to life. Mathew explained the role of the editor as the person who finds the mistakes the author makes, much like the students’ teachers do for them.

“Mistakes are part of the process,” he told the students, having them repeat the phrase back to him.

He also explained what makes a great story. “An amazing story has a great problem,” he said. In “How Grizzly Found Gratitude”, the problem is that the grizzly bear is lost and wants to find its way back home. He said that great stories also have descriptive words and create imaginative worlds.

Dennis Mathew engages with students during his conversation with them. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

With his three books, Mathews has distributed over 75,000 books to around 350 schools nationwide, and has presented his books and music to over 100,000 students both in person and virtually. The Harrison and Washington PTOs organized this event for the students, and each student who joined him in his presentation is receiving a copy of “How Grizzly Found Gratitude”. He said putting books into the hands of kids is another big reason he travels to speak to the students.

“I want to get books to all kids,” he said.

For more photos from this event, see below.