Vivian “Susie” Sueann Belcher (September 19, 1940 – January 3, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Vivian “Susie” Sueann Belcher passed away on Friday, January 3, 2025, at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado. Susie was 84 years old. She was a resident of Cheyenne and a former resident of Rock Springs.

Born September 19, 1940, in Ludington, Michigan, Susie was a beacon of love, kindness, and resilience. She was the cherished daughter of Raymond Cross and Vivian Twite Cross.

A graduate of Sweetwater High School in San Diego, California, Susie worked for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 as a secretary at Superior Elementary School and then in the accounting office at the Central Administration Office. After more than 25 years of service, she retired in 2008.

She was previously married to Oran Belcher and the proud mother to Bryan Belcher and Joe Belcher and an adoring grandmother to Holland Belcher.

Susie was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church and loved her friends, family, faith, and football. She loved spending time with her granddaughter and her pets.

Susie is survived by her son, Joe Belcher, and granddaughter, Holland Belcher of Cheyenne along with countless friends and family who were blessed to know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Vivian Cross of National City, California; husband Oran Belcher; sister Betty Cedarholm of Redondo Beach, California; brother Charles Cross of Oakdale, California; and son, Bryan Belcher of Elko, Nevada.

A celebration of Susie’s life will be held at a later date.

Though her physical presence will be deeply missed, Susie Belcher’s legacy of love, faith, and kindness will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who knew her.