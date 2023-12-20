Volk Continues to Excel for Wyoming Wrestling

LARAMIE – Last Sunday, sophomore wrestler Jore Volk won the Reno Tournament of Champions title at 125 pounds. It capped off an impressive performance that included an upset win over the No. 1 wrestler in the country, Richard Figueroa of Arizona State. Volk’s performance earned him the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week.

In addition to his victory over Figueroa, Volk bested Aden Reeves, the No. 2-ranked wrestler from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. The perfect 5-0 record at the tournament improved Volk’s season standing to 10-3. Three of those victories came against ranked opponents.

He continued his dominance this week against No. 9 Oklahoma State. The University of Wyoming wrestling team dualed No. 9 Oklahoma State on Tuesday night with another great performance by Volk. He ranked sixteenth in the nation heading into the dual. Volk defeated No. 21 Troy Spratley on Tuesday night, securing a 5-1 victory through riding time, a takedown, and an escape. This win propelled Volk’s season record to 11-3.

Oklahoma State emerged victorious with a 31-9 score, elevating its overall record to 4-0 and maintaining a 2-0 standing in the Big 12. Wyoming’s overall record now stands at 3-3, with a 1-2 performance in league action.

Wyoming is scheduled to wrestle just before the New Year, participating in the Soldier Salute Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Dec. 29th and 30th.