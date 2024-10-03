Volk Set to Participate in NWCA All-Star Classic

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling team will be represented at the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-Star Classic in November. Jore Volk, a 125-pound wrestler, is among 20 student-athletes set to compete.

“The NWCA All-Star Classic has been around for over 50 years and has consistently highlighted the top wrestlers from across the nation in prestigious head-to-head matchups,” head coach Mark Branch said. “We are honored to have Jore Volk and the University of Wyoming recognized and included in this event.”

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Volk, who is ranked as high as No. 3 in some polls, will face South Dakota State’s Tanner Jordan, ranked as high as No. 6. The two met three times during the 2023-24 season. Jordan won the regular-season matchup in Laramie, while Volk claimed both postseason meetings — one at the Big 12 Tournament and the other at the NCAA Championships.

“Jore has established himself as one of the best 125-pound wrestlers in the country and the world,” Branch said. “We are excited for him to go represent this program on one of the biggest stages.”

The All-Star Classic will take place on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at Penn State’s Rec Hall.