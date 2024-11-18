Volk Shines at NWCA All-Star Classic

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. — University of Wyoming wrestler Jore Volk delivered a standout performance Saturday night at the NWCA All-Star Classic, held at Rec Hall. Representing the Cowboys, the No. 2-ranked Volk showcased his skills in the prestigious event.

Volk, competing at 125 pounds, defeated South Dakota State’s No. 5 Tanner Jordan by decision, 8-2. The victory improved Volk’s record to 3-0 for the season, including two wins over top-15 opponents.

Volk took control early, earning a takedown in the first period and adding another in the third, along with a riding-time point. The matchup marked the fifth meeting between Volk and Jordan, with Volk now holding a 4-1 advantage in their head-to-head series.

Takedowns have been limited in their previous meetings, with just one takedown scored across three matchups last season. That lone takedown came during the seventh-place bout at the NCAA Championships, where Volk also emerged victorious. Saturday’s win was Volk’s third consecutive victory over Jordan.

The two wrestlers are likely to face off again this season when Wyoming and South Dakota State meet in a dual on Feb. 1 in Brookings, S.D.

The Cowboys return to team action Friday, traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma State for a 6 p.m. dual. Wyoming will then face Oklahoma on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.