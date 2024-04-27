Volunteers and Businesses Recognized for Commitment to Downtown Rock Springs

Winners of the various awards presented during the 10th Downtown First Awards ceremony Wednesday stand on stage with their awards at the end of the event.

ROCK SPRINGS – Volunteers and businesses were honored for their commitment to improving Downtown Rock Springs at the Downtown First Award ceremony Wednesday evening.

Awards for Outstanding Downtown Business, Spirit of Downtown, Outstanding New Business, Better Rock Springs Beautification Award, Outstanding Individual, and Outstanding Volunteer were presented. The event was the 10th Downtown First Awards ceremony, and more than 100 nominations were received for the awards this year.

Studio Designs Floral and Co. received the Better Rock Springs Beautification Award. The business received the award for owner Nichole Martin’s window displays that add a vibrant look to K Street and help add beauty to the downtown area.

Broadway Burger Station received the Outstanding Downtown Business Award as the restaurant has been staple of Downtown Rock Springs for decades, serving as an attraction for both residents and visitors to the city.

The Rock Springs Library received the Spirit of Downtown Award as it partners with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency in almost everything it does. The library partners with Main Street for the annual Snowman Stroll, as well as other promotions and events taking place downtown.

Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse earned the Outstanding New Business Award, which is given to a business that was either established in or relocated to Downtown Rock Springs in 2023. Along with the investment into downtown related to opening the restaurant, the steakhouse has also added 25 new jobs to Rock Springs.

The Outstanding Individual Award was given to Chris and Lindsay Sodderlund, who operate the Park Hotel and Park Lounge. The couple were chosen for the innovative events they host which attract people to the downtown area.

The Outstanding Volunteer Award was given to Deborah Burback. Burback was recognized for being a longtime volunteer for Main Street, assisting with events like the Rods and Rails Car Show, Sweetwater Blues ‘n Brews, and others. She has also taken on assisting with the Blessing Box and the Little Free Libraries.