Volunteers Needed for Care for Critters Program

ROCK SPRINGS — The Young at Heart Senior Center is looking for volunteers for its Care for Critters program.

Care for Critters was originated by AARP’s Foundation program. The goal is to prevent isolation and shine light on the importance of pets to home bound community members and senior citizens alike.

Staying connected to the people and things that matter is important to senior citizens physical and mental well-being. They need social connections to thrive. However, recent research shows that the negative health consequences of chronic isolation and loneliness, while harmful at any age, is especially so for older adults.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Many seniors will forgo their own needs to provide for their pet. The Care for Critters project helps seniors by paying for their pet’s food and vaccines. The Young at Heart is calling once again on the community for help.

If you are interested in participating and helping a senior’s pet that is in need visit Petco at 2441 Foothill Blvd Suite #1 in Rock Springs to pick up a tag.