Volunteers Needed to Count the Homeless Population in Sweetwater County on January 23

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Point in Time Count (PIT) for 2019 will be held from sundown on January 22 through sundown on January 23. The national PIT count is an unduplicated count on a single night of the people in a community who are experiencing homelessness that includes both sheltered and unsheltered populations.

While the common conception of a homeless person is a single male traveling with a backpack, the spectrum of people experiencing homelessness is much more varied.

Many people don’t realize how homelessness is often the result of a series of unfortunate events, like expensive medical treatment or an unexpected bill. Instead, they assume a homeless person is lazy or an addict.

Sweetwater County Family Resource Center is the host site for the 2019 PIT count. Volunteers are needed to assist on the day of the count. If you are interested please stop in at 756 Pilot Butte or contact Kathy Tacke at SFRC 362-6549.