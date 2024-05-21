Volunteers Needed to Plant Flowers in Downtown Rock Springs

Volunteers plant flowers in Downtown Rock Springs in a previous year. Rock Springs Main Street/URA is looking for volunteers to plant flowers for the community to enjoy this summer. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is seeking volunteers to help plant flowers in Downtown Rock Springs on Tuesday, May 28.

There are over 60 planters to fill, requiring lots of hands to complete the task. The flowers help beautify the downtown area, giving the community and travelers something to enjoy all summer long.

All flowers will be ready and distributed to various locations. Volunteers should gather at 10 a.m. at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, at 603 S Main Street. From there, they will be assigned specific areas to plant. While garden shovels are available, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if they have them. Donuts and water will be provided to all participants, and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Volunteers play a big role in shaping Downtown Rock Springs,” board chairwoman Maria Mortensen said. “Planting the flowers has become such a fun tradition, and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is dedicated to the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, they have four standing committees: Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions, and Design. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.