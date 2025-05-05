Volunteers of the Month of April: David and Holly Mendoza

ROCK SPRINGS — David and Holly Mendoza were named the April Volunteers of the Month by the Rock Springs Main Street and Urban Renewal Agency.

The Mendozas started volunteering at the Broadway Theater recently and have contributed concessions and bartending, while David is gaining expertise in soundboard operations. They continue to have a commitment to volunteering at the Broadway Theater and are eager to participate with initiatives involving Downtown Rock Springs.

After Holly’s three decades of service with the United States Post Office, the Mendozas retired to Rock Springs to be closer to family. They were drawn to the historic residences and downtown district. David was involved in musical ensembles since the early 1970s and the couple operated as DJs and provided karaoke services in Fernley, Nevada in 2007. Holly pursues interests in crafts and literature.