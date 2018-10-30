“Vote for Kaumo” Says United Mine Workers Local 4893

To us, the NAME says it all…
KNOWLEDGE
ACCOUNTABLE
UPSTANDING
MOTIVATED
OPEN-MINDED
If you want a Mayor who has the KNOWLEDGE, is ACCOUNTABLE, UPSTANDING, MOTIVATED, and OPEN-MINDED, elect TIM KAUMO for Rock Springs Mayor on November 6th.
PAID FOR BY UMWA LOCAL 4893
