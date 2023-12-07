Voyage of Valor Sends Veterans on Trip to Washington, D.C.

WYOMING — If you know a veteran aged 65 or older, and living in Wyoming, you can nominate them for a four-day trip to Washington, D.C.

The Wyoming Voyage of Valor trip brings 20 veterans, and their companion, to the nation’s capital to see the monuments and memorials built in honor of veterans’ service and sacrifice. The trip will take place in May of 2024.

“The trips to D.C. are fulfilled through Wish of a Lifetime, a charitable affiliate of AARP that grants life-changing wishes to older adults and inspires people to redefine aging in America,” AARP Wyoming said. AARP Associate State Director for Local Advocacy and Outreach Jennifer Baier said if there is enough interest, another trip to Washington may be added.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We saw Wish of a Lifetime was doing wishes to send veterans to Washington D.C. on its Facebook page,” Baier said. “We called Wish of a Lifetime and told them our Honor Flights had ceased to exist. Partnering with Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is going to make visiting monuments, reconnecting with loved ones, and fulfilling lifelong dreams of visiting D.C. a reality for Wyoming Veterans and their families.”

Nominations are due by Feb. 1, 2024, and the 20 veterans will be selected by Wish of a Lifetime. Nominees need to be over age 65, and military veterans, but do not need to be combat vets, nor do they need to be highly decorated veterans. Wish of a Lifetime will address logistics, such as specific days for the trip, based on weather and the most convenient airport for Wyoming’s Voyage of Valor to originate from once nominations are received.

For more information, contact Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org. Applications can be found locally at Golden Hour Senior Center, or online here.