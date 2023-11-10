W. Alan Harmon (July 2, 1936 – November 5, 2023)

W. Alan Harmon, age 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at his son’s residence in Mountain View, Wyoming.

Born July 2, 1936, in Fairview, Wyoming to Walter Sperry, and LaPrele Tolman Harmon. Alan was the eleventh child of 14 children. He loved his childhood and youth in Star Valley, Wyoming which included sheepherding, working on farms and spending time with family and friends. He also loved the outdoors, boxing, rodeo, and horses.

Prior to graduating from high school, Alan’s family moved to Provo/Orem, Utah. He started attending Utah Technical College in the field of carpentry while still in high school and graduated both high school and technical college the same day.

He met his sweetheart, Sylvia Kimball at a church activity, where Dad quickly won her over with his charm and dancing skills. They were almost always together throughout their courtship, and Dad often found Mom at his side, after school, helping him with his work just so she could be near him. They married and were sealed in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple on Feb. 21, 1956. They are the parents of 10 children (5 boys and 5 girls). Their posterity currently includes 60 grandchildren, 118 great grandchildren, and their spouses. Sylvia Kimball Harmon preceded Dad in death on Feb. 15, 2022.

Other places Alan and Sylvia resided and built friendships include Green River, Wyoming, their cabin in the Uinta Mountains near Robertson, Wyoming and Saint George, Utah.

W. Alan Harmon is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In his youth he gained a strong testimony and faith in Jesus Christ that helped him raise his family and face life challenges. Serving and making a genuine connection with people were important to him. He showed love, acceptance, understanding, and compassion to all he met. He served in several bishoprics (as both a counselor and a Bishop). He also served on several High Councils, as a Stake President, as a Regional Welfare Representative, and many other callings including missionary service that took them to Bintulu Malasia/Singapore and Los Angeles, California.

Alan was a construction contractor who had several businesses throughout his life and was a builder of

communities in many ways.

Alan’s life will forever leave an impression on the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know

him.

He is survived by his children David (Teri) Harmon and their children David (Amy) Harmon, Ryan (Jackie) Harmon, Steven (Lindsay) Harmon, Mark (Whitney)Harmon, Keith (Katie) Harmon, Isaac Harmon, Cameron Harmon and Jared (Horizon) Harmon; Alma (Laurie) Harmon and their children Joshua (Martha) Harmon, Tally (Chris) Richardson, Tyson (Brittney) Harmon, Kyler (Kellie) Harmon, Kristi (Cammeron) Noble, Jeremy (Laura) Harmon, Jacob (Anne) Harmon, Levi (Lauren) Harmon, Trenton (Kirsten) Harmon, Charity (Jaceson) Anderson, Travis (Elena) Harmon and Micah Harmon; Kimball (Joanna) Harmon and their children Katie (Dennis) Jensen, Ruth (Ryan) Webb, Samuel (Mariam) Harmon, Alice (Christian) Tebbs and Ben Harmon; Alana (Mike) Rykhus and their children Larry Lee III (Ashley), Francis, Joshua (Jessica) Francis, Annie (Cameron) Salt, Zachary (Jaqueline) Rykhus, Jaime (Eric) Wright and Ashley (Kreg) Shackelford; Jared (Fete) Harmon and their children Mackenzie (Richard) Wilson, Tanner (Jessica) Harmon, Parker (Jenny) Harmon, Preston Harmon, Fianalei Harmon, Jared Harmon and Laleleilagi Harmon; Lisa (Gary) Ecton and their children Camille (Isaias) Rodriguez, AnnaLee (Wayne) Gosar and their children Joseph (Anna) Gosar, Alex Gosar and ShaLeesa (Andrew) Eyring; Lance (Cerisa) Harmon and their children Tayla (Michael) Hart, Dallin (Adriele) Harmon, Jaron (Anya) Harmon, Ke Harmon, Isabella (Nicholas) McTavish, Aubrey Harmon, Kirsten Harmon; Sylvia (Jean Claude) Sindambiwe and their child Tulsa Smith; Angela (Kristipher) Tolman and their children Brayton (Alyssa) Tolman, Mondell (Lynora) Tolman, Weston Tolman, Campbell Tolman, Titus Tolman and Ariel Tolman. Brothers Jay Harmon, David Harmon, Layle (Marie) Harmon, Roger (Maxine) Harmon and sister Gloria (Paul) Hardy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters Wyoma (Charles) Bruce, Sybil (Paul) Haderlie and Alice Harmon; brothers Rondo (June) Harmon, Gaylen (Nelda) Harmon, Dell (Viva) Harmon and Duane Harmon; sister-in-laws Joy Harmon and Glen Harmon; grandsons Jason Harmon, Austin Rykhus and Daniel Gosar as well as granddaughters Amy Harmon and Hannah Smith.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Alan’s obituary page.