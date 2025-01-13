Wade Eugene Colvin (November 29, 1987 – January 7, 2025)

Wade Eugene Colvin, 37, passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on January 7, 2025 at 3:21 p.m.

He was born November 29, 1987 in Rock Springs to Wade Colvin Sr. and Shirley Kelley. He lived his entire life in Rock Springs.

Wade grew up surrounded by friends and family, whether it was family who lived there or those who would stop by to visit as they drove through. Wade could spend hours on end hanging out with friends wrapped up in conversation. Wade had such a huge heart and always put others feelings above his own. He could make others laugh and offer a listening ear to those around him.

He loved spending time with family, he came from a family of musicians. He loved listening to his grandpa, dad, aunts and uncles have jam sessions over the years. He loved spending time in the water from swimming at water parks to cruising around the lake with his dad. When visiting family in Rapid City he always had to go to one of the waterparks in town. His favorite was Watiki. So many great memories were made with his dad, kids, aunts, uncles and cousins spent swimming and spending time with family. Every time he would come to South Dakota he had to stay there at least one day during his trip.

His other passion was playing video games, he enjoyed connecting and playing games with the online world and shared this passion with his son Jaken. They enjoyed the world of Anime, which is hand-drawn, computer-generated animation originating from Japan. His favorite was Deadpool, Jaken and Wade would spend hours just hanging out together and bonding over different games they liked to play. Wade’s youngest son Zayden enjoyed relaxing around the house spending quality time together.

Wade attended Farson-Eden High School and graduated in 2006. After High School he went into the family business with his dad at Wades Refrigeration. He did an apprenticeship and learned the ins and outs of HVAC technician, alongside his dad Wade Sr. He met Jeanette after High School and together they had two boys, Jaken (15) and Zayden (11) Colvin. The boys loved spending time together. Jaken started helping his dad and grandpa out in the family business. There were quite the stories of three generations of Colvins working together, I’m sure you can only imagine.

Wade is survived by his fiancé Christina, his children Jaken and Zayden (Jeannette), stepchildren Asher, Rain and Exaviour, brothers Dennis and Wayne, grandma Patty, aunts and uncles, Pat, Mike (Pam), Chris, Curtis (Sherry), Tama (Steve), Leona, Jennifer (Kevin), Krystina (Phil), Crystal, Bill, Melissa and his stepdad Mike.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade Colvin Sr. and Shirley Kelley, his Sister Daylene Frye, and his grandpa Mike Colvin and grandma Doris Fegueroa.

Cremation will take place, and services will be held at a later date. Wade will be laid to rest with his dad in Hill City, SD.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.