Wade Lee Kobernick (December 23, 1965-October 4, 2023)

Wade Lee Kobernick, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at his home in Green River. He was a resident of Green River for 15 years and former resident of Casper.

He was born December 23, 1965 in Oklahoma City, Okla.; the son of Leo Albert Kobernick and Frances Lee Farmer.

Wade attended schools in Casper.

Mr. Kobernick worked for Hemphill Trucking Company for 10 years and ill health forced his retirement in 2015 as a truck driver.

He enjoyed spending time with his family; fishing and walking and spending time with his four-legged furry pet named Felony.

Survivors include his mother, Frances Kobernick of Green River; one son, Theodore Kobernick and significant other, Melissa Laszlo of Green River; one brother, Michael Kobernick of Montpelier, Idaho; one sister, Melissa Kobernick of Mills; two granddaughters Ziarra Kobernick; Madison Graham; one niece, Skyler O’Conner of Rodgers, Ark.; and one nephew, Joshua Hilton of Hoxie, Ark.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

