Walk/Drive to End Alzheimer’s Tomorrow in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s annual Walk or Drive to End Alzheimer’s Disease fundraiser will take place at two locations tomorrow evening beginning at 6 pm.

The event in Rock Springs begins in the Young at Heart Senior Center parking lot, while the walk/drive will leave from Evers Park in Green River. This year the volunteer committee added a Drive to End Alzheimer’s as

an additional opportunity to support the Alzheimer’s Association mission. The walk is happening all over the country this year.

People planning to participate in the drive are asked to begin lining up in the parking lot and the park at 5:30 pm. There will also be a “walk ceremony” at both locations beginning at 5:30 pm. Both walkers and drivers will begin their journeys at 6 pm.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Drive participants are also invited to decorate their cars to match the Promise Flower color symbolic of their experience with Alzheimer’s Disease. Blue symbolizes someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; purple symbolizes an indivdual or family who has lost a loved one to the disease; yellow symbolizes a person who is currently supporting or caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s; and orange symbolizes a participant who supports the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The theme of this year’s event is “Join the Fight For Alzheimer’s First Survivor.” You can register for the Walk at act.alz.org/SweetwaterCounty.

t