Walk-In Clinic vs. ER: Choosing the Right Place to Get Care

Sometimes, figuring out where to go for medical care can be tricky.

Scheduling an appointment with your family medicine or primary care doctor isn’t always convenient, especially when you need to see a medical provider quickly.

How can you tell if your symptoms are suited to a walk-in clinic (also known as an urgent care clinic) or warrant a visit to the emergency room or emergency department? The choice isn’t always clear, but there are ways to make it easier — and advantages to choosing a walk-in clinic, when appropriate.

THE CHALLENGES OF CHOOSING

Medical conditions often share similar symptoms. As a result, it can be difficult recognizing whether a symptom is a life-threatening condition or something less serious. That, in turn, complicates the decision of where to seek care.

Many conditions that aren’t life-threatening can mimic those that are. Acid reflux can cause chest pain, which can lead people to worry they may be having a heart attack.

Overreliance on online information can cause confusion about where to go for care. Internet research from an unreliable source can cause people to believe a minor condition is life-threatening.

WHEN TO GO TO THE ER

If an injury or symptom seems life-threatening, call 911 or go to the nearest ER right away. When in doubt, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Symptoms warranting an ER visit include chest pain or pressure, as they can indicate a heart attack. Uncontrolled bleeding is also a reason to visit the ER, where providers have quick access to lab tests, blood products, and procedures. Seizures should be treated in the ER if the patient hasn’t had them before, or if medications to treat a seizure aren’t effective.

Additional symptoms and conditions for which you should visit the ER include:

Choking

Deep laceration

Electric shock

Fainting

Head, neck, or spine injury

High fever that doesn’t get better after taking medicine

Possible broken bone

Possible poisoning or overdose

Severe allergic reaction

Severe burn

Severe pain, especially in the stomach

Shortness of breath

Stroke symptoms, such as sudden confusion, vision changes, or weakness on one side of the body

Vomiting or diarrhea that won’t stop

WHEN TO VISIT A WALK-IN CLINIC

Not every illness or injury needs emergent care. When a symptom or condition isn’t an emergency, but you want to see a medical provider quickly, a walk-in clinic may be a great option. Providers at these clinics can care for a variety of common, non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, including:

Common colds

Cough

Diarrhea

Earaches

Flu

Low-grade fevers

Minor burns

Minor cuts requiring stitches

Minor rashes

Nausea

Sinus infections

Sore throats

Sprains and strains

Urinary tract infections

Vomiting

If you’ve had symptoms for a few days, you should go to a walk-in clinic because the symptoms haven’t required emergent care. Patients sometimes visit the ER with sinus symptoms and a cough they’ve had for four days. The symptoms aren’t getting worse, but they also aren’t getting better. That’s when it would be appropriate to go to a walk-in clinic or see your primary care provider.

ADVANTAGES OF A WALK-IN CLINIC

Seeking care at a walk-in clinic can be more convenient and cost-effective than going to the ER. Walk-in clinic wait times are often shorter, and care is typically less expensive. Plus, most clinics have access to lab tests and basic imaging exams or can refer patients for both.

Another advantage of visiting a walk-in or your primary care provider? Helping to keep the ER clear for those who truly need it.

