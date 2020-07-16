Walk-off Victory Leads to Split Doubleheader Between Sand Puppies and Outlaws

ROCK SPRINGS — The Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppies baseball team welcomed a familiar foe in the Post 41 Evanston Outlaws on Wednesday evening in a doubleheader at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex.

The Sand Puppies came up with a big victory in the second game between the two teams. In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Outlaws led Archie Hay 5-3. A comeback, stamped with a walk-off hit by Parker Ross, gave Archie Hay the 6-5 win.

Bobby Sains led the team with 4 hits while Kyan Debernardi recorded 2 RBIs. From the mound, Ross earned seven strikeouts.

In game one, the Outlaws led 5-3 going into the ninth inning. Despite the close game, Post 41 exploded in the top of the ninth inning, scoring nine runs to put the game out of reach for the Sand Puppies in a 14-4 final score.

The Sand Puppies will be back out on the diamond over the weekend here in Rock Springs. They are set to play Jackson three times over the course of Friday and Saturday.