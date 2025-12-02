Walker, Meyer Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors

Naz Meyer. Photo sent in by the University of Wyoming Athletics Department

LARAMIE — Wyoming guards Leland Walker and Nasir “Naz” Meyer swept the Old Trapper Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week awards Monday, with Walker earning Player of the Week and Meyer taking Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

The pair helped Wyoming to a home win over Denver in which the Cowboys scored 64 points in the second half — their most in a second half since Jan. 2, 2010, when they scored 70 against Peru State. Wyoming also narrowly missed an upset on the road Sunday, falling 76–72 at No. 20 Texas Tech. The Cowboys opened the week ranked No. 59 in the NCAA’s first NET rankings of the season.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Walker averaged 22 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, shooting 53 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line. He scored a season-high 28 points at Texas Tech, the most by a Wyoming player this season.

Meyer averaged 11 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 53 percent for the week. He scored 14 points off the bench against Denver and added eight at Texas Tech.

Wyoming returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m., hosting Dartmouth as the Cowboys look to remain unbeaten at home.