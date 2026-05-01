Walking Away From the Game

Photographed from left to right. Braeden Walk, Brennan Walk, Natalie Walk, and Brent Walk. Photo sent in from Brent Walk.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Buffalos head football coach Brent Walk is stepping away from the program after 14 seasons, closing one of the most successful eras in school history.

Walk, who took over in 2012, compiled a 109-35 record and led the Buffaloes to two undefeated state championship seasons in 2019 and 2025. His departure comes on the heels of arguably the strongest stretch of his career, with Mountain View going 31-3 over the past three seasons and finishing 2025 unbeaten.

“It’s tough because it’s still fresh,” Walk said. “The memories I have, the relationships I have, words can’t describe it. It’s something I’ll hold in my heart for the rest of my life.”

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Under Walk, Mountain View became known for its offensive firepower and disciplined culture. The program produced the two highest-scoring offenses in school history, averaging 49.9 points per game in 2019 and 46.5 per in 2014. This year, they had the fourth-best offense in school history with 45.2 points per game, giving Walk three of the top five offenses Mountain View High School has ever produced.

The 2019 team also posted one of the top defenses in school history, allowing just 4.6 points per game, sixth-best all-time, making it one of the most complete teams the school has seen.

That season also carried personal significance. His son, Braeden Walk, was the starting quarterback, while the program itself became a family cornerstone. His other son, Brennan Walk, later served as offensive coordinator and has since been hired as the head coach at Green River High School. Braeden has also been on staff and is pursuing a teaching career in Green River with hopes of continuing to coach.

“That’s who we’ve been,” Walk said. “There was always Mountain View football. It’s been a huge part of not just me, but my entire family.”

Walk described the position as his “dream job,” crediting the players and community for making it special.

“We have incredible kids who have bought into what we do,” he said. “It was so cool to watch the commitment.”

While the championships stand out, reaching six title games and winning four, Walk emphasized the program’s impact beyond the field.

“Mountain View football is a lot bigger than 48 minutes on Friday,” he said. “I believe high school football is the purest sport in America. Teaching them life lessons, holding them accountable — if a kid walks away and becomes a better father, a better husband, a better person, that is why I coach.”

The decision to step away came together quickly in recent weeks and was driven largely by family.

“It was partly Brennan going over to Green River,” Walk said. “Following my sons on their own journey and wanting to support them as just Dad and a mentor.”

He also pointed to the demands of coaching and the desire to spend more time with his wife, Natalie, who played an integral role in the program as a team organizer and supporter.

“I outkicked my coverage with my wife a long time ago,” Walk said with a laugh. “She’s just as huge a part of Mountain View football as I’ve been.”

Telling his players was the most difficult part.

“Hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “I cried for 15 minutes after telling the kids.”

Walk said he is proud that the timing allowed him to focus fully on the season rather than a farewell tour.

“It happened in the last three weeks,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about, ‘This is my ride.’ It was like just ripping the band-aid off.”

Though he is stepping away from coaching, Walk plans to remain connected to the program during the transition and continue supporting his sons. He also looks forward to a slower pace that includes more time with family and time on the golf course.

“I’m going to be golfing a lot,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with my wife. I’ll be following the Wolves and supporting my sons as they transition.”

As for how he hopes to be remembered, Walk kept the focus on effort and relationships.

“I was never going to be outworked,” he said. “At the end of the day, you’ll be remembered for how you treated others. I hope I was a positive influence in football.”

His final coaching appearance will come at the Shrine Bowl, which he described as a fitting “last hoorah” alongside his sons.

To the Mountain View community and former players, his message was simple, even if it couldn’t be summed up in one sentence.

“We started as a band of brothers,” he said. “We take care of each other. It’s been so much bigger than wins and losses.”

Even so, he admits the absence of the game will be felt.

“Two-a-days,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll have to be fishing or camping just to get through the week.”