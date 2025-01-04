Walter Majko Sr. (August 7, 1958 – January 2, 2025)

Walter Majko Sr., 66, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2025 surrounded by his family at his home.

He was a 40-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of California and South Carolina. He died following a courageous battle with cancer.

Walter was born August 7, 1958 in Greenville, South Carolina; the son of John Francis Majko and Rosalie Thomas.

He attended schools in California and North Carolina.

Walter married Diana Lynn Fawbush January 22, 1989 in Rock Springs.

He served in the United States Marines.

Walter was the owner and operator of Okjam Trucking for over 20 years as a truck driver and retired 2012. He previously worked for Tri Mac.

He was a member of Ordinary Faith.

Walter loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to Denny’s and drinking coffee, being a collector of coffee cups, old cars, and smoking.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Lynn Majko of Rock Springs; four sons, Ryder Majko and wife Krista of California, Walter Joseph “Joey” Majko Jr. and companion Stephanie Byk of Rock Springs, Andrew James Majko of Rock Springs, and Hunter Donald Majko of Rock Springs; three daughters, Shanna Marie Majko of Rock Springs, Ashlie RaeDawn Doust and husband Raven of Rock Springs, and Samantha KaeLynn Majko of Rock Springs; one brother, Thomas “Tommy” Majko and wife Suki of Florida; three sisters, Tracy Gapp and husband Greg of Kentucky, Rosalie “Joy” Johnson and husband Donald of Missouri, Rosalie Baker of Missouri; several grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and four furry babies, Bella Grace, Sugar Baby, Cinnamon, and Waddles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Francis and Rosalie Majko; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Sharon Fawbush; two brothers, Johnny Francis Majko Sr., and Gilbert Majko; one sister-in-law, Christi “Pile” Fawbush; one niece, Justina Baker; two nephews, Jarod Majko and Trevor “Trev” Patchett.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Walter’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.