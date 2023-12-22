Walters Named to All-Tournament Team

EL PASO, TEXAS – Mason Walters’ season-high 16 points wasn’t enough to keep the Wyoming Cowboys from falling to UTEP 78-67 in the championship game of the Weststar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso, Texas. However, the performance was enough to place him on the All-Tournament Team.

Over the two tournament games, Walters averaged 14 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 90% from the free throw line. Defensively he had two steals and a block. He was the only Cowboy named to the All-Tournament Team.

Walters is in his first year with the Pokes. He spent four seasons at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D. He was named the NABC NAIA National Player of the Year in 2022-23. He was also named a First Team All-American three times. Last season Walters was second in the nation in scoring with 26.6 points per game.

The Pokes next game is on Dec. 30 wrapping up non-conference play at BYU.