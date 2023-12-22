Walters Named to All-Tournament Team

Walters Named to All-Tournament Team

Courtesy of gowyo.com

EL PASO, TEXAS – Mason Walters’ season-high 16 points wasn’t enough to keep the Wyoming Cowboys from falling to UTEP 78-67 in the championship game of the Weststar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso, Texas. However, the performance was enough to place him on the All-Tournament Team.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Over the two tournament games, Walters averaged 14 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 90% from the free throw line. Defensively he had two steals and a block. He was the only Cowboy named to the All-Tournament Team.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Walters is in his first year with the Pokes. He spent four seasons at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D. He was named the NABC NAIA National Player of the Year in 2022-23. He was also named a First Team All-American three times. Last season Walters was second in the nation in scoring with 26.6 points per game.

The Pokes next game is on Dec. 30 wrapping up non-conference play at BYU.

Related Articles

Wolves Take Third at Lander Holiday Quad

Wolves Take Third at Lander Holiday Quad

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22nd, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22nd, 2023

Pokes in the Pros: Week 15

Pokes in the Pros: Week 15

Four Wyoming High School Athletes Join Wyoming Cowboys Football Team

Four Wyoming High School Athletes Join Wyoming Cowboys Football Team