Wamsutter Man, One Other Person Succumb to Injuries after Crash on I-80

WAMSUTTER — Two men, including a Wamsutter tow-truck driver, succumbed to injuries sustained after a semi truck struck a tow truck on Interstate 80 near Wamsutter this morning. Tow truck driver Kirby Lugg was responding to a slide off at the time of the accident.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to milepost 184 on I-80 east of Wamsutter this morning. The collision resulted in two fatalities and one injury.

“At approximately 3:10 a.m., a 1995 Kenworth was headed west on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control of the commercial truck causing the vehicle to leave the road to the right. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the commercial truck to overturn and enter the median, colliding with a tow truck recovering a car from a previous slide off,” the press release states.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as a 41-year-old Houston, Texas, resident Edgar F. Echeverria. Echeverria was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries in the crash.

The tow truck driver has been identified as 45-year-old Wamsutter, Wyoming, resident Kirby Lugg. Lugg was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The third car’s driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.

“Speeding too fast for road conditions on the part of Echeverria is being investigated as a possible contributing factor,” the WHP stated.

This is the 34th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 18 in 2022, 23 in 2021, and 14 in 2020.