Wamsutter Reports 13 Inches of Snow from Recent Storm

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In Sweetwater County, Wamsutter saw the most snow from the recent storm with 13 inches, according to the final snow report from the United States National Weather Service (NWS).

The final snow report was released Wednesday afternoon by the NWS and those totals vary in Sweetwater County with Wamsutter seeing the most snow at 13 inches, followed by Farson with 7 inches. Some portions of Green River reported anywhere between 2.9 inches and 6.7 inches of snow, while Rock Springs saw about 4 inches of snow throughout town.

Even though Sweetwater County saw its fair share of snow, it didn’t come close to Edgerton with 24 inches and Midwest with 23 inches in Natrona County, and Buffalo with a total of 19 inches in Johnson County.

According to the NWS, the snow reports are “collected from a variety of sources with a varying equipment and exposures.” To review the central and western final snow totals, click here.